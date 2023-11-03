[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar gets involved in announcing best fielder after India's epic win over Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup

Legendary former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar had a special message for the Men in Blue after their thumping 302-run win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup game in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

India have given some impressive fielding performances throughout the tournament. One video that many fans wait for after each game is when fielding coach T Dilip announces the best fielder in a unique way.

After the win against Sri Lanka, Dilip decided to involve the great Sachin Tendulkar in making this announcement. The fielding coach first acknowledged the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas Iyer for their efforts on the field and then showed a video to the players where Tendulkar shared some special memories from the 2003 World Cup.

The video ended with Tendulkar announcing Shreyas Iyer as the best fielder of the game. Here's the video posted by BCCI:

India become first team to qualify for 2023 World Cup semifinals

The hosts continued their juggernaut in the 2023 World Cup by becoming the first team to qualify for the semifinals after their seventh win on the bounce. Fine knocks from Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth 357/8 in their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka needed a solid start in the powerplay, but it was a near repeat of the recent Asia Cup final as Indian pacers wreaked havoc. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah seemed unplayable as the Lankans were bundled out for just 55 runs, handing India the second-biggest win in World Cup history in terms of runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now face South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5, and that could be their first stiff test in the 2023 World Cup so far.