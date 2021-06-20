Watch: Sanju Samson gives a sneak peek into his quarantine life ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently gave a sneak peek into his quarantine life in Mumbai ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka next month.

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Kerala-born cricketer was seen undergoing rigorous training in his hotel room. Sanju Samson was also seen getting drenched in the rain towards the end of the video.

Watch the clip here:

Exercise routine 💪

Food preferences 🍲

Book suggestions 📚



DO NOT MISS as @IamSanjuSamson gives us a sneak peek into his quarantine life ahead of #TeamIndia's Sri Lanka tour. 👌 👌



Watch the full video 📽️ 👇https://t.co/VhHIFnu2Cg pic.twitter.com/mJGgczphLy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

Sanju was seen doing some strength-based training to keep himself fit in his quarantine before the team could resume outdoor practice.

The entire squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine in the city before traveling to Colombo, where they will play all their games. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs followed by the same number of T20Is.

The players will undergo a strict quarantine for the first seven days and will then be allowed to train in the last seven days of the isolation period.

The Indian team will undergo three more days of hard quarantine in Colombo before training until July 4. After that, they will be allowed to train normally before the series gets underway on July 13.

Sanju Samson eyeing a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup

The 26-year-old, who had a good run in the now-suspended IPL 2021, scoring 277 runs from seven matches, including a century, will look to make the most of the opportunity.

So far, Sanju Samson has had a start-stop international career. Despite boasting immense talent, he has only managed seven T20Is, scoring just 83 runs with the highest score of 23.

His last international game was against Australia in Sydney last year.

Sanju, however, will have to fight it out with Ishan Kishan for a spot in the playing XI.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Edited by Arjun Panchadar