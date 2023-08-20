[Watch] Sanju Samson smashes 18 runs off Joshua Little's over in IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson starred with the bat for India against Ireland in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

The right-handed batter smashed 40 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 153.85, including one six and five boundaries. He also shared a 71-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the Men in Blue recovered from 34/2.

The 28-year-old also went berserk in the 11th over bowled by Joshua Little, smashing 18 runs, including one six and a hat-trick of boundaries.

With 40, Sanju Samson bounced back to form, having returned with scores of 12, 7, and 13 in the T20I series against West Indies. He had earlier remained unbeaten on 1 in the T20I opener against Ireland. The visitors won that game by two runs via the DLS method.

The wicketkeeper-batter will now look to continue his exploits with the bat in the third and final T20I against Ireland on Wednesday, August 23.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh shine as India post 185/5

A clinical batting performance from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Rinku Singh helped India post 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Gaikwad top scored with 58 off 43 balls, including one six and six boundaries.

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube provided a late flourish, scoring 38 (21) and 22 (16), respectively. Together, the duo smashed five sixes during their 55-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 (11) and Tilak Varma 1 (2), though, once again failed to step up in the T20I series.

Barry McCarthy, who shone in the T20I opener with a wicket and half-century, once again starred with the ball for Ireland, finishing with figures of 2/36, while Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Benjamin White scalped one apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will now look to defend 185 and register a 2-0 series win in Ireland.

