[Watch] Scotland's George Munsey dazzles with 84-metre reverse slog sweep 6 off Adil Rashid in SCO vs ENG T20 World Cup match

George Munsey slammed a reverse slog sweep for a six in the T20 World Cup match between Scotland and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, June 4. The right-hander looked brilliant with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 31 balls, hitting two sixes and four boundaries.

Munsey smashed the reverse sweep six off Adil Rashid in the eighth over of Scotland’s innings. Rashid bowled a tossed-up delivery and the Scottish batter went for the reverse slog and hammered it over the cover. The ball traveled a fair distance of 84 meters, leaving everyone in awe.

The superb shot came after his opening partner Michael Jones deposited a six on the stadium's roof. Sharing the clip, the ICC captioned the post on Instagram:

Michael Jones and George Munsey help Scotland set a 109-run target for England in T20 World Cup; match called off due to rain

A clinical batting display from Michael Jones and George Munsey helped Scotland post 90/0 against defending champions England in their allotted 10 overs. However, it ended up being a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup game.

Jones, in particular, stayed unbeaten on 45 off 30 deliveries with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. The duo shared the second-highest partnership for Ireland in the mega ICC event. They are only behind Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross against Papua New Guinea (for 3rd wicket in 2021). The target for England would've been 109 in 10 overs due to the DLS method.

Unfortunately, the sixth match of the T20 tournament was abandoned due to persistent rain. As a result, the two teams had to settle for one point apiece.

The Jos Buttler-led side will next lock horns with 2021 winners Australia at the same venue on June 8. On the other hand, Scotland will play against Namibia in their next T20 World Cup match in Barbados on June 6. Namibia recently beat Oman in the Super Over.

Follow the SCO vs ENG match live score and updates here.

