[Watch] Scotland's Michael Jones' massive strike breaks solar panel in Barbados

In a memorable 2024 T20 World Cup scene, Scotland opener Michael Jones smashed a solar panel at the Kensington Oval in Barbados after his massive six against England's Chris Jordan landed on the stadium's roof.

It was in the last over of the powerplay in the first innings. Jordan's ball was slow-ish at short of good length at Michael Jones' body. With the pitch being true and even, he had no problem in swiveling and pulling it over deep square leg. The crack on one of the panels then went viral on social media.

Watch the video of the shot here:

That shot was one of the many Jones and his partner, George Munsey, played in their electric start to the match. They rode their luck a bit, with edges falling short and Munsey surviving a catch because Mark Wood had over-stepped.

But after 6.2 overs, they looked solid at 51/0 and rain intervened. The match had already started about an hour late due to a wet outfield and this was the second big delay.

Barbados spent millions of dollars to put up the Solar Panel system

The Kensington Oval undertook to put up this photovoltaic (or solar power) system just before the T20 World Cup, spending a couple of million dollars to produce 700 to 800 kilowatts of electricity. The stakeholders believe they'll make the money back in a few years, while also transitioning the ground into net zero for emissions.

“The benefit is twofold, from a monetary standpoint," Damien Gaskin, chairman of Kensington Oval Management Inc said in a media interaction earlier in the month. "We have historically spent hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on electricity. So that bill will be significantly reduced by the system,” the chairman noted. “And then the impact, in terms of, you know, as an island, I think we’ve committed to being net zero by 2030."

You can follow the action if and when it resumes here.

