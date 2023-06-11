Australian seamer Scott Boland struck twice on the morning of day five of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Kennington Oval. The right-arm seamer sent Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja packing in the same over to boost Australia's victory hopes.

The incident occurred in the 47th over of the innings when Boland continued from over the wicket. The Victorian set Kohli up with a couple of balls outside off stump. Kohli went for one of those and got a thick outside edge as Steve Smith dived and took the catch.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja poked at a delivery outside off stump that produced seam movement and edged it to keeper Alex Carey.

India resumed day five at 164-3, needing 280 more runs to win, with Kohli unbeaten at 44 and Rahane at 20. Australia declared at 270-8 on day four, setting India an improbable 444 for victory.

Scott Boland finished with two wickets in the first innings

Scott Boland. (Image Credits: Getty)

Scott Boland, who earlier dismissed Shubman Gill, took two vital scalps in the first innings as well. The 33-year-old rearranged Gill's and KS Bharat's stumps. Australia finished with 469 in their first innings after India inserted them in.

Steve Smith and Travis Head struck centuries, with the latter getting there in 106 deliveries. Although Australia suffered a mini-collapse on Day 2, they still finished with a strong first-innings total.

Australia also bowled well in the first innings, reducing India to 151-5 by the end of day two. The 109-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur played a critical role in helping India reduce the deficit significantly. Yet, Australia took a mammoth 173-run lead.

