"Nightmare for 14 billion people" - Fans react as Scott Boland removes Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in same over on Day 5 of WTC 2023 final

Australian pacer Scott Boland got his team off to a terrific start on Day 5 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against India at The Oval on Sunday, June 11.

The right-arm seamer propelled his team into the pole position, removing Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over of the day. Boland pitched one up on the off side, tempting Kohli to play a drive.

The former Indian captain fell for the bait and went for the drive. However, he could only manage to get an outside edge that flew towards the slip cordon. Steve Smith plucked out a blinder to end Kohli's fighting knock.

Boland struck again in the same over, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja for a duck. The southpaw was undone by a ball that nipped away and was out caught behind. Furthermore, he almost got KS Bharat out in the ensuing delivery.

The keeper-batter got a thick outside edge. Luckily for him, the ball went over David Warner's head and raced away to the ropes. Following the eventful over, a number of fans took to social media to react to Boland's bowling exploits.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

shalabh seth 🇮🇳 @coolshalabh2010 looks like all over for team India #IndVsAus2023 Scott Boland a match winning 2 wickets absolutely brilliantlooks like all over for team India Scott Boland a match winning 2 wickets absolutely brilliant 👏 👌 👍 looks like all over for team India 🇮🇳 #IndVsAus2023

Harsh Khunteta @Harshkhunteta18

#INDvsAUS Scott boland what a Bowler. The consistency he has the patience he has to hit same line and length consistently is incredible. Credit is given where is due. He earned both wickets this morning #WTCFinal2023 Scott boland what a Bowler. The consistency he has the patience he has to hit same line and length consistently is incredible. Credit is given where is due. He earned both wickets this morning #WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS

John Ferrett @John_Ferrett Good luck with playing Bazzball against Scott Boland Good luck with playing Bazzball against Scott Boland

P Mukundhan @PMukundhan8 @mufaddal_vohra Scott Boland is a absolute beast. Made debut at 33 destroyed England in his debut and now destroying India in the finals. Hazlewood injury was blessing in disguise @mufaddal_vohra Scott Boland is a absolute beast. Made debut at 33 destroyed England in his debut and now destroying India in the finals. Hazlewood injury was blessing in disguise

Sayantan Chowdhury ©️ @cricodict264 Scott Boland has been a sensation with the ball... Great addition to Australian fast balling arsenal Scott Boland has been a sensation with the ball... Great addition to Australian fast balling arsenal

Muhammad Arsalan @iamarsalan_6

SCOTT BOLAND has turned this in Australia’s favour in 1 over. #WTCFinal #INDvsAUS The Review Distracted Kohli and a Blinder from SMITH has got rid of Kohli and Jadeja gone too.SCOTT BOLAND has turned this in Australia’s favour in 1 over. #AUSvIND The Review Distracted Kohli and a Blinder from SMITH has got rid of Kohli and Jadeja gone too.SCOTT BOLAND has turned this in Australia’s favour in 1 over. #AUSvIND #WTCFinal #INDvsAUS

Notably, Boland has made a significant impact with the ball in the WTC 2023 final. He had dismissed Indian opener Shubman Gill in the fourth innings. The 34-year-old did a fine job in the first innings as well, picking up two wickets.

Virat Kohli's impressive knock ended on 49

India were in deep trouble as Virat Kohli failed to convert his start into a big one. The onus was on the veteran batter to deliver a big knock in the crucial encounter, considering that the side needed to chase a daunting 444-run total.

However, he once again perished while trying to chase a ball that was pitched wide of the off stump. A number of fans expressed displeasure over Kohli's shot selection, suggesting that the could have opted the leave the ball.

He impressed many with his positive intent on Day 4, scoring 44 runs. The seasoned campaigner got out after adding just five runs to his overnight score, putting Pat Cummins and Co. in a commanding position.

Poll : 0 votes