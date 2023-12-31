[Watch] Shafali Varma steals the show as BCCI recaps India cricket team's achievements in 2023 on new year's eve

Team India’s men's and women’s cricket teams achieved a lot in 2023 but were overshadowed by losses at the World Cups and ICC World Test Championship final. The big achievements were the U19 Women’s World Cup, the Asian Games gold for both men and women, and the Asia Cup.

The main highlight was Shafali Verma-led Indian women’s team scripting history by winning the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on the eve of 2024 to celebrate India's achievements in 2023.

The men’s team began their year with T20I and ODI series wins over Sri Lanka before registering another ODI series win over New Zealand. The men’s team continued their dominance with a T20I series win against New Zealand. They continued their progress in Tests, with a series win against Australia but lost the ODI series to Aussies at home.

India lost the ICC WTC final against Australia, but kick-started the new Test championship cycle with a 1-0 win over West Indies. The Men in Blue also beat WI in the ODI series. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side then registered a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland.

The Rohit Sharma-led side secured their first piece of silverware of the year at the 2023 Asia Cup. KL Rahul then led India to the ODI series win against Australia ahead of the World Cup. Like the Women’s team, the men’s team doubled the joy by winning the 2023 Asian Games gold under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rohit Sharma then guided the Men in Blue to 10 consecutive wins in the 2023 ODI World Cup, including a semifinal win over New Zealand at home. The Men in Blue, however, finished as runners-up at the ICC event, losing to eventual winners Australia.

Following the World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav guided the Men in Blue to a 4-1 series win over Australia. They also levelled the T20I series 1-1 in South Africa. KL Rahul then led the team to an ODI series win in South Africa.

India Women win Asian Games Gold, consecutive Tests against England and Australia

On the other hand, the India Women’s team reached the semifinals of the 2023 T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue then beat Bangladesh in the T20I series but drew the ODI series.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the 2023 Asian Games gold. They finished the year on a high with consecutive Test wins over England Women and Australia Women at home.

The year also witnessed the rise of women's cricket with the inaugural Women's Premier League. Harmanpreet led Mumbai to their maiden trophy by defeating Meg Lanning's Delhi.

