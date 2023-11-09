[Watch] Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali undergo rigorous training in nets ahead of a must-win game against England in 2023 World Cup 

Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali underwent rigorous training in nets ahead of a must-win game against England in the 2023 World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11. The duo were seen bowling their hearts out after an underwhelming bowling performance against New Zealand.

"Ferocious bowling at the nets."

For the unversed, Afridi returned wicketless for 90 runs against the Blackcaps, while Hasan Ali gave away 82 runs for just one wicket. Haris Rauf, who was not seen bowling in the nets, further conceded 85 runs for a solitary wicket as the Kiwis posted 401/6.

In the marquee ICC tournament, Afridi has scalped 16 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 5/76, while Rauf scalped 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.79. Ali, meanwhile, has bagged nine wickets in six games at an economy rate of 6.29.

While Rauf has sustained a rib injury, Afridi and Ali will look for an improved show with the ball against the defending champions England, who are keen to for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Wasim Jr, who starred with the ball with 3/60 vs New Zealand, was also seen working on his bowling in the nets. The 22-year-old has picked up eight wickets in just three games. He will look to continue his decent form against England.

Pakistan placed fifth in 2023 World Cup points table

Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have eight points with four wins in eight matches.

Babar Azam and Co. can reach a maximum of 10 points after nine league games. They are also reliant on the results of Afghanistan and New Zealand, whom they beat by 21 runs via the DLS method.

England, meanwhile, are coming on the back of a 160-run win over the Netherlands.

The Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into play for a place in the semifinals if Afghanistan or the Blackcaps win their last league game in the 50-over tournament.