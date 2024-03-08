[Watch] Shoaib Bashir cleans up Devdutt Padikkal with excellent delivery on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Shoaib Bashir cleaned up debutant Devdutt Padikkal with an excellent delivery on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test between India and England at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Padikkal, who looked set for a century, was dismissed for 65 runs off 103 balls. His innings comprised six and 10 boundaries. The 23-year-old also shared a 97-run stand with Sarfaraz Khan for the fourth wicket.

The dismissal came during the 93rd over of India’s first innings. Bashir bowled a short-length ball and got the delivery to spin sharply with extra bounce on offer. Padikkal was stuck inside the crease and the ball beat him to hit the stumps.

The left-handed batter was beaten by the turn, which was on offer for the off-spinner.

Watch the video below:

Bashir has been impressive in the Test series, with 13 scalps in three games, including a fifer in Ranchi.

Shoaib Bashir dismisses Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel

Shoaib Bashir dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal to provide relief for England on Day 2. The off-spinner dismissed Sarfaraz, caught by Joe Root at slips, as the ball drifted before curling into the right-handed batter. On the other hand, Dhruv Jurel (15 off 24) threw away his wicket, caught by Ben Duckett at long-on.

Sarfaraz scored 56 off 60 deliveries, with the help of one six and eight boundaries, to bring his up third fifty in just five innings.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 434/8 with Kuldeep Yadav and Jaspit Bumrah on the crease.

Earlier in the opening session, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill completed centuries. Rohit scored 103 off 162, hitting three sixes and 13 boundaries. Gill also slammed 110 off 150 in an innings laced with five maximums and 12 fours.

The duo, together, put on a 174-run partnership for the second wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with 57 off 58 to go past 700+ runs in the Test series.

Earlier on Day 1, the visitors were bowled out for 218, with Zak Crawley top-scoring with 79 off 108. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a fifer for India, while Ravichandran Ashwin returned with a four-wicket haul in his 100th Test.

The hosts have already taken a 3-1 unassailable lead in the five-match Test series, securing consecutive wins in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi.

Follow the IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App