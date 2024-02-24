[Watch] Shoaib Bashir dismisses Shubman Gill lbw on Day 2 of India vs England Ranchi Test

Shoaib Bashir took the prized wicket of Shubman Gill on Day 2 of India and England fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

With the wicket, the visitors reduced the hosts to 86/2 in the 25th over. Gill looked good for his 38 runs off 65 balls, hitting six boundaries. He failed to build on his start, giving away his wicket soon after the Lunch break. The right-handed batter shared an 82-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket after captain Rohit Sharma fell early.

The dismissal took place during India’s first innings when the off-spinner bowled a flighted delivery and Gill played down the wrong line during his attempt to defend. The ball beat the inside edge and hit on the pads. Gill challenged the decision, but the impact was the umpire’s call since the tracker showed it hitting the leg stump.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing, India are batting at 130/4 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan at the crease. James Anderson sent back Rohit Sharma (two off nine), caught by Ben Foakes to provide the first breakthrough. Ravindra Jadeja and Rajat Patidar were also dismissed by Bashir.

Joe Root slams ton as England post 353 in their first innings

Joe Root’s century to help England put up 353 in their first innings. The right-handed batter returned to form, scoring 122 off 274 deliveries in an innings laced with 10 boundaries. Ollie Robinson also slammed a half-century, scoring 58 off 96, hitting one six and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 102-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Meanwhile, Ben Foakes and Zak Crawley also chipped in with 47 (126) and run-a-ball 47, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/67. The left-arm spinner wrapped up the tail with three quick dismissals on Day 2. Debutant Akash Deep picked up three wickets by dismissing England’s top three on Day 1. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two and one, respectively.

India are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 following their mammoth 434-run win in the third Test. The Ben Stokes-led side must win the ongoing match to stay alive in the series.

