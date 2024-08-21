[Watch] Shoaib Bashir's delivery stays extremely low to trap Dinesh Chandimal lbw in ENG vs SL 1st Test 2024

Dinesh Chandimal was trapped leg-before as Shoaib Bashir got his first wicket on Day 1 of the first game of the three-match Test series between England and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, August 21, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The dismissal occurred on the third ball of the 23rd over. Bowling his second over of the match, Bashir produced a back-of-the-length delivery outside off-stump.

Chandimal attempted to play it to the leg side, but the ball barely bounced and struck him near the ankle. The umpire was quick to raise his finger, and although Chandimal opted for a DRS review, it showed three reds, ending his innings.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Chandimal scored 17 off 40 balls, including two fours. The wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal left Sri Lanka at 72/5 after 22.3 overs.

Sri Lanka lost half of their side in the first session after opting to bat

Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the visitors struggled from the outset, with England pacer Gus Atkinson dismissing opener Dimuth Karunaratne for just two runs in the sixth over.

Chris Woakes continued to excel in the next over, taking the wickets of Nishan Madushka (4) and Angelo Mathews (0), leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 6-3 after seven overs.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis then put together a 34-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Mendis was dismissed by Mark Wood for 24. Chandimal scored 17 off 40 balls before he was removed by Shoaib Bashir in his second over of the game.

At lunch on Day 1, England had the upper hand as Sri Lanka stood at 80-5. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva looked solid, batting on 28 off 25 balls, including three boundaries, with Kamindu Mendis providing support at the other end.

Chris Woakes has been the standout bowler for the hosts, having taken two crucial wickets.

