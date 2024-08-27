Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer took a page out of his franchise teammate Sunil Narine's playbook during the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament clash against TNCA XI. In line with the new regime of batters rolling their arms over whenever possible, Iyer was brought onto bowl the final over of Day 1, but instead of his regular action, he opted for the Caribbean mystery spinner's.

TNCA XI coasted to 287-5 in 89 overs and only needed to close out one over to end the day. With left-handed Boopathi Kumar at the crease, Iyer bowled with the unorthodox action from around the wicket. He switched to over the wicket when Sonu Yadav was brought on strike.

Iyer was a bit erratic while trying to bowl with the unfamiliar action. He could not get his lines and lengths aligned, and was punished for it when he dished out a short delivery to finish the day. Sonu Yadav rocked onto the backfoot and dispatched it for a huge six over mid-wicket to close out the day at 294-5.

Have a look at Shreyas Iyer's bowling right here:

Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine have shared the dressing room ever since the former's switch to KKR following the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The duo recently won the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Narine played under Iyer's leadership.

The Buchi Babu tournament has also witnessed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan roll his arm over with some off-spin.

Shreyas Iyer will also play the Duleep Trophy ahead of the home season

The Buchi Babu tournament marks Shreyas Iyer's first step towards returning to the central contract list. The batter did play the Ranji Trophy knockouts for Mumbai, but had already begun camp with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite claiming injury concerns.

Following the Buchi Babu Tournament, he will be seen in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, leading Team D. He will be in contention to be in the squad for the home season that follows, beginning with a Test series against Bangladesh.

