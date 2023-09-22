[Watch] Shreyas Iyer drops a simple catch of David Warner during IND vs AUS 1st ODI 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer gave a lifeline to Australia opener David Warner during the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

Australia batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Mohammed Shami gave India a good start India by dismissing Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball of the first over. Jasprit Bumrah complemented him well with a tight spell from the other end as David Warner and Steve Smith found it difficult to score freely.

Warner tried to let loose after Shardul Thakur came into the attack in the ninth over by hitting him for a couple of boundaries. The southpaw chipped the ball towards mid-off on the final ball of that over.

Shreyas Iyer failed to take a regulation catch at that region, giving Warner a reprieve. The Australian opener cashed in on the opportunity and hit a fine half-century before perishing in the 19th over.

You can watch Shreyas Iyer's drop in the video below:

"I don't think after this team management will pick up him" - Gautam Gambhir on Shreyas Iyer's World Cup chances

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir raised concerns over the fitness issues of Shreyas Iyer in the recent past and believes that team management might not take a risk with him at the World Cup.

During a recent discussion on Star Sports on the matter, Gambhir said:

"It is a concern. You were out for such a lengthy time and then you return for the Asia Cup, play one match and then again become unfit. I don't think after this team management will pick up him for such a big tournament.

"You will see in the coming days that Iyer won't be part of the World Cup squad and someone will be replacing him. You should always go into a World Cup with fit players."

Gambhir added:

"Performance is a different thing. Imagine if a player suffers from a spasm or some other thing then you cannot find a replacement. So if Iyer hasn't been fit in this tournament, then it is very difficult for him to be part of the World Cup because of his injury and then we don't even know how his form is presently. Whatever his form was, it was seven to eight months back after which he only played in one game. So it is unfortunate."

