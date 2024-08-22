[Watch] Shreyas Iyer gets up and offers his chair to Rohit Sharma in a heartwarming moment at the CEAT awards ceremony

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer won the hearts of fans with his heartwarming gesture to skipper Rohit Sharma at the CEAT Cricket Awards ceremony in Mumbai on August 21. Iyer got up and offered his front-row chair to Rohit as soon as he arrived.

However, Rohit displayed class of his own by sitting in the chair behind with Iyer continuing to sit on the front row chair.

Here is a video of the act by Iyer:

The duo were part of India's recent ODI series in Sri Lanka, where the visitors suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat.

Despite the loss, Rohit was at his belligerent best and the lone shining light of a dismal Indian batting performance throughout the series with an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.44.

Meanwhile, the series was one to forget for Iyer as he averaged a horrific 12.66 with the highest score of only 23 in the three matches. The 29-year-old will be in action in the upcoming Duleep Trophy as the captain of Team D, starting September 5.

"It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats" - Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned during the CEAT awards ceremony his dream of transforming the team environment conducive to playing freely.

The 37-year-old has changed his batting style since last year to more all-out attack in the white-ball formats.

After being named the Men's International Player of the Year, he said:

"It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much. That is what was required."

He also thanked the three main pillars behind the transformation that saw India recently win the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

"I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. That was very critical for me to do what I did and obviously not to forget the players, who came in at different points in time and helped the team to achieve what we achieved," Rohit stated.

Rohit will be back in action when India take on Bangladesh in the two-Test series at home, starting September 19.

