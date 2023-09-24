[Watch] Shreyas Iyer hits a six to reach fifty in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat during the India vs Australia second ODI at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The middle-order batter returned to form after registering scores of 14 runs off 9 balls (vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 group stage game) and three off eight deliveries (1st ODI vs Australia) following his lengthy injury layoff.

Iyer came out with a positive mindset in the Indore ODI against the visitors. He smashed his 15th half-century off just 41 balls, including one six and seven boundaries.

Iyer smashed a six at long-off to reach his fifty. The incident took place in the 16th over of India’s innings. Debutante Spencer Johnson bowled a slower ball into the pitch and the batter got enough time to play his shot. The right-handed batter stood tall and slammed it over long-off. It was a free hit since Johnson bowled a no-ball off the previous delivery.

Watch Iyer’s six below:

The Indian team players and head coach Rahul Dravid provided a standing ovation to Iyer following his half-century.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill provide brilliant start to India in second ODI

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill provided a brilliant start to Team India in the second ODI on Sunday. The duo shared a century partnership for the second wicket. That came after the hosts lost Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply.

At the time of writing, India were 171/1 after 22.3 overs with Gill and Iyer in their 70s.

Earlier, Australia's stand-in-captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first. They made three changes to the playing XI. Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey and debutant Spencer Johnson have been included in the playing XI. Regular captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have been rested for the second ODI.

Meanwhile, India made a solitary change as Prasidh Krishna replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who was unavailable for the game.

India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series, having won the opening game by five wickets, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul.

Follow IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live score updates here.