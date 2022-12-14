[Watch] Shreyas Iyer receives a stroke of luck after bails fail to completely dislodge off the stumps on Day 1 against Bangladesh

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer received a huge reprieve as the bails stayed put after Ebadot Hossain managed to breach his defense late on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14.

Shreyas was well-set in his groove after coming into bat at No. 5 in the second session. He forged a stable partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to bail India out of trouble. Despite largely playing well over the course of the day, Shreyas was tested and relied on luck to remain at the crease.

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot was steaming in for the hosts after they took the new ball at the 80-over mark. The right-arm speedster managed to outfox the Indian batter with a delivery that stayed low.

Despite the ball rattling the outside half of the off stump, the bails only merely shifted from the groove and did not fall out. Watch the mind-bending piece of action right here:

It is to be noted that the bail was replaced only a few deliveries before the incident took place in the 84th over.

Shreyas Iyer is in line to record his second Test hundred

Half-chances and bizarre incidents aside, the Mumbai-born batter has played a very important knock for India. The visitors were placed at 112-4 at the start of the second session, with Bangladesh bowlers on top of their game.

However, Shreyas and Pujara negotiated the remainder of the session with ease and slowly got themselves into the game as well. The former was impressive against Bangladesh's spin trio.

The duo put up a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket, which came to an end following Pujara's dismissal. The No. 3 batter was undone by a sublime delivery from Taijul Islam close to the end of the first day's play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

At the time of writing, Shreyas was unbeaten on 81 off 165 deliveries, with only a couple more overs remaining until stumps on Day 1. He is well in contention to score his second Test hundred after notching his maiden Test century during his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur last year.

