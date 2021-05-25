[Watch] Shreyas Iyer sprints on his road to recovery from shoulder injury 

Shreyas Iyer is on the road to recovery from his shoulder injury after a successful surgery earlier this year.

The Indian batter gave an update regarding the same on his Instagram story earlier today. Shreyas Iyer first shared a photo with Delhi Capitals' Strength and Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivaganam and NCA's physio Niranjan Pandit. In the next Instagram story, he uploaded a video of himself sprinting.

"No anchors to hold me back," Shreyas Iyer captioned the 6-second clip.

Shreyas Iyer injured his left shoulder while fielding for India against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series earlier this year. The Delhi Capitals star could not turn up for the franchise in the first half of IPL 2021 because of the injury.

But with the progress he has already made, Iyer should be back on the field in the coming months.

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly the BCCI's first choice for captaining Team India on the Sri Lankan tour

Shreyas Iyer could lead India if he is fit to play against the Sri Lankan cricket team

Shreyas Iyer is still not 100% fit to take the field. But if he manages to recover fully by July, he could lead India on the Sri Lankan tour. According to a BCCI official, if Shreyas is available, he will be the automatic pick to lead the Men in Blue.

The 26-year-old has never captained the Indian cricket team before. But he has done an excellent job as the Delhi Capitals skipper in the IPL.

Iyer led the Delhi-based franchise to their first IPL final in 2020. Even though the team missed his services this year, they ended the first phase of IPL 2021 at the top, playing under Rishabh Pant's leadership.