[Watch] Shreyas Iyer takes a blinder to dismiss Devon Conway for a duck in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match 

Shreyas Iyer took a blinder to dismiss Devon Conway for a duck in the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. The left-handed batter was dismissed after facing just nine deliveries.

The dismissal took place in the fourth over of New Zealand’s innings. Mohammed Siraj bowled a fuller-length ball onto the pads. Conway was tempted to play the shot towards the square leg. He timed the ball but Iyer dived to his right to take a sharp catch. The Men in Blue were delighted with the dismissal as the Blackcaps lost their first wicket for just nine runs.

Watch Iyer’s stunning catch below:

With the dismissal, the hosts prevented the in-form Conway from scoring big. The left-handed batter is one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament with 249 runs in five innings, with the best score of 152* against defending champions England.

India opt to bowl vs NZ in World Cup match

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday.

The hosts made a couple of changes as Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav replaced Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya (injured), respectively, after a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

New Zealand, on the other hand, fielded the same playing XI after a thumping 149-run win over Afghanistan.

India started their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win against Australia. They then beat Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, New Zealand also defeated defending champions England by nine wickets before registering easy wins over the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The Kiwis, however, are placed at the top of the points table due to a better Net Run Rate.

India will be keen to avenge the 18-run loss against New Zealand they sustained during the 2019 World Cup. The hosts, though, beat the Kiwis 3-0 in a home series earlier this year.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match live score updates here.