[WATCH] Shubman Gill gets rid of debutant Nuwanidu Fernando with exceptional fielding effort in IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Shubman Gill shone on the field for Team India against Sri Lanka in the second ODI against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. He helped the hosts get rid of debutant Nuwanidu Hasaranga, who scored 50 off 63 balls.

The incident took place in the 22nd over bowled by Axar Patel. The 23-year-old dived to attempt a catch, but the ball fell just short of him at short mid-wicket. Gill, however, collected the ball on the bounce. He threw it straight to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who quickly got rid of the bails. Hasaranga, who tried to sneak in a quick run while watching the ball, was nowhere in the frame.

Hasaranga’s wicket put India in the driving seat as the visitors were reduced to 118/4 in 21.1 overs.

Shubman Gill shines with 70 off 60 balls in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 70 off 60 balls, including 11 boundaries. He shared a 143-run partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma (83) in the first ODI. The opener delivered after Rohit backed him ahead of wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, who had scored a double century in India’s previous ODI in Bangladesh.

Gill amassed 638 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 70.89 last year, including one century and four fifties. The right-hander will look to continue his exploits in the second ODI as he looks to cement his place as India's opener heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

India won the fixture by 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series, courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli.

The hosts will look to win their second match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. Team India earlier won the T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Sri Lanka are currently batting at 177/8 after 34 overs.

