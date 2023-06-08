[Watch] Shubman Gill grabs a stunner as India make inroads into Australia's middle order on Day 2 of WTC Final

Team India have just had the kind of first hour of play they needed on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill combined to send back the dangerous Cameron Green early on in the day.

Shami was a bit short of good length on Day 1 but has made an effort to pitch the ball further up on Day 2. The adjustment reaped rewards instantly as Cameron Green went for a cover drive with hard hands and the ball flew to Gill in the second slip.

Shubman Gill proved just how safe he is in the fields as he gobbled the ball despite it coming quickly at him. This was exactly the case of 'one brings two' for India as it was the start they needed to stay in the game. Here's the video of Cameron Green's wicket:

India clawing their way back into WTC Final on Day 2

At 327/3 at the start of play on Day 2, it seemed like Australia were set to pile more misery on the Indian bowlers. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. have shown some spirit in the morning session as they have already picked up four wickets with Australia just crossing the 400-run mark.

Mohammed Siraj's short-ball barrage was too much for Travis Head and then it was Mohammed Shami who got Cameron Green early. Shardul Thakur worked over his uncanny ability to pick up wickets against the run of play as he got Steve Smith to chop on.

A brilliant piece of fielding from Axar Patel spelled more trouble for Australia as Mitchell Starc was found short of the non-striker's crease trying to get a quick single. India will hope that they pick the remaining wickets quickly and take that momentum with them as their first-innings batting could be vital in the context of the game.

Australia were 408-7 at the time of writing.

