[Watch] Shubman Gill lets out a roar after reaching ODI double hundred with a six

Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian batter to hit a double ODI century in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The 23-year-old overtook Ishan Kishan (24 years and 145 days) to achieve the milestone. Gill hit three consecutive sixes in the 49th over bowled by Lockie Ferguson to achieve the milestone.

The right-hander brought his double hundred off just 145 balls, including 19 boundaries and eight sixes. He was delighted to achieve the landmark.

Gill has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma (three double centuries) on the elite list of Indian cricketers with a double century in the 50-over format.

Besides the above cricketers, Chris Gayle (West Indies), Martin Guptil (New Zealand), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) have also scored double tons in ODIs.

Earlier today, the Gujarat Titans (GT) cricketer also became the fastest Indian player (19 innings) to reach 1000 runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill’s 208 propels India’s total to 349/8

Shubman Gill’s double century helped India post a mammoth 349/8 against New Zealand in their allotted 50 overs. He scored 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 boundaries and nine towering sixes. He batted till the 50th over before getting caught by Glenn Phillips at the mid-wicket boundary.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya also chipped in 34, 31, and 28 runs, respectively.

Henry Shipley and Daryl Mitchell starred with the ball for New Zealand, returning with two wickets each. Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, and Mitchell Santner bagged one wicket apiece.

Rohit Sharma and Co. recently defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in a home ODI series. Team India will now look to win their first ODI against the Blackcaps and continue their winning momentum. The Men in Blue lost their last ODI against New Zealand by seven wickets.

