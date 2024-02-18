[Watch] Shubman Gill misses out on a hundred after being run-out on Day 4 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India batter, Shubman Gill, missed out on a well-deserved hundred by nine runs on Day 4 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. The youngster was caught short of his crease despite a full-length dive and was distraught after losing his wicket in such a manner.

Gill uncharectistically played the second fiddle as Kuldeep Yadav looked at ease as part of his role as the nightwatchman. Resuming from his overnight score of 65, Gill ensured that India did not lose any early wickets courtesy of his budding partnership with Kuldeep on the penultimate day of the contest.

In the final ball of the 64th over, Kuldeep stepped out to take on Tom Hartley, but he could only send the ball towards the mid-on region. The left-handed batter, who was already a long way down the pitch, took another couple of steps towards the other end, encouraging the batter at the non-striker's end to go for the single.

However, England skipper Ben Stokes was quick in collecting the ball and throwing it towards the non-striker's end. Gill was already a long way down the track and was a bit late in realizing the mishap and executing the turn. The dive to crease proved to be futile as Hartley whipped off the bails.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The batter made a resounding statement in the second innings with his well-compiled knock after being dismissed for a duck in the first time of asking in Rajkot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to bat following Shubman Gill's dismissal on Day 4

Shubman Gill's unfortunate dismissal has brought back Yashasvi Jaiswal to the crease, who had to halt his innings in the dying stages of Day 3 due to a niggle. The left-handed batter will look to build on his hundred and stretch India's lead at the same time.

As of writing, Team India are placed at 258-4 after 72 overs, with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav being the latest batsman to walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Rehan Ahmed (27 off 91 balls). The game is slipping away from England with each passing over as the lead is close to reaching the 400-run mark, with India still having six wickets in hand.

The hosts will also be bolstered by Ravichandran Ashwin's imminent return from Chennai by the second session of play. The off-spinner was absent from the proceedings on Day 3 as he had to leave Rajkot due to a family medical emergency.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App