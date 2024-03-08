[Watch] Shubman Gill's no-look six to James Anderson leaves Ben Stokes surprised during Day 2 of India vs England 5th Test

Indian batter Shubman Gill caught England skipper Ben Stokes and veteran pacer James Anderson off-guard by smashing a brilliant six early on Day 2 of the ongoing Test between the two teams in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Anderson has had great success against Gill in the longest format, having dismissed him five times. The plan from the experienced seamer seemed similar as he bowled a good length delivery and tried to get movement to trouble the right-handed batter.

However, Gill charged down the track and thumped a maximum right over Anderson's head. Given how early it was in the day, it was unexpected and Stokes was also surprised, nodding his head in approval.

Here's the video:

The shot was a testament to just how confident Gill has been about his batting of late. He has already scored more than 400 runs in the series with a hundred and three half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma pile on more misery for England

Resuming play on Day 2 with India at 135/1, England desperately needed to make use of the conditions early in the morning and make dents into the hosts' batting line-up. There was hope for them as Indian pacers had got help from the conditions on the first morning.

However, that wasn't to be as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill bossed the first hour of play on Friday. The Indian captain set the tone by going after Shoaib Bashir, with Gill joining the party by taking the attack to James Anderson.

Ben Stokes tried his best with several field placements and using Mark Wood with the short ball ploy, but the Indian batters seemed to have an answer for everything.

Both Rohit and Gill are nearing their hundreds at the time of writing as the hosts look to bat England out of the Test.

