[Watch] Shubman Gill takes an excellent running catch to dismiss Ben Duckett in the 5th IND vs ENG Test 

Shubman Gill was at his composed and athletic best while taking a running catch to send Ben Duckett back into the pavilion in the first session of the fifth India-England Test in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 7.

Despite a probing spell by the Indian seamers, the England openers Duckett and Zak Crawley survived to add yet stitch together another solid partnership.

The pair had added 55 runs in 17 overs before skipper Rohit Sharma brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. The left-arm wrist spinner conceded a couple of boundaries off the first five deliveries but ended the over on a high with India's first breakthrough of the Test.

Duckett, who was uncharacteristically batting with a low strike rate after a rather sluggish start, tried to take on the spinner with a heave through the leg side. However, the stroke only claimed a top edge, leading to the ball being lofted towards the offside.

Gill had to run backward from cover, and constantly keeping his eyes on the ball, made a difficult catch look rather easy as Duckett departed for 27 runs off 58 deliveries.

Have a look at the brilliant piece of fielding by Gill right here:

Expand Tweet

Team India have been brilliant in the field throughout the series, with some memorable displays in the form of Shreyas Iyer's catch and runout in the second Test as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan's displays in the latter half of the series.

Shubman Gill has already become one of Team India's most reliable fielders

Shubman Gill, once described as the 'most complete athlete', by former fielding coach R Sridhar, has taken 19 catches in his Test career so far. He is a regular feature in the slip cordon but was in the outfield on Day 1 due to a minor finger injury.

At the time of writing, England are placed at 84-1 after 23 overs. Vice-captain Ollie Pope has joined Zak Crawley, who is inching closer to the fifty-run mark, at the crease.

The visitors have made most of the solid batting conditions on offer after Ben Stokes opted to bat first despite the overcast conditions.

How many runs will England score on Day 1 of the fifth Test in Dharamshala? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App