[WATCH] St Kitts & Nevis Patriots' Evin Lewis scores first century of CPL 2024 against the Saint Lucia Kings

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots opener Evin Lewis smashed the first century of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) during his side's fixture against the Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Sunday, September 1. CPL 2024, which is in its 12th edition, kicked off on Thursday, August 29, with the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons taking on the Patriots at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Sunday's match was the third game of the season for the Patriots, who won their opening clash against the Falcons before losing the next one against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Here's a video of Evin Lewis reaching his century against the Saint Lucia Kings:

Evin Lewis' century goes in vain as Saint Lucia Kings begin their CPL 2024 campaign on a winning note

Earlier, Saint Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first in match number five of CPL 2024. The hosts got off to a disastrous start, losing their captain and wicket-keeper batter Andre Fletcher in just the third ball of the innings with two runs on the board.

From thereon, they never looked back as Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis added 199 runs for the second wicket. Eventually, the Patriots posted 201-3 at the end of 20 overs, with Lewis remaining unbeaten on 100* off 54 deliveries. His knock comprised seven fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 185.19, while Mayers' 62-ball 92 included six fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 148.39.

Chasing 202 runs for the victory, the Kings achieved the target in just 17.2 overs, thereby beginning their CPL 2024 campaign on a winning note. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Faf du Plessis' men with an unbeaten 68* off 35 balls. Wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert also made a valuable contribution, scoring 64 off 27 balls. The immensely experienced David Wiese's unbeaten cameo towards the end ensured a comfortable five-wicket victory for the Kings.

Next up, they will face the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on Tuesday, September 3. Meanwhile, the Patriots will host the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in their next encounter on Wednesday, September 4.

