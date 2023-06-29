[Watch] Steve Smith buries Edgbaston disappointment with sensational Test hundred at Lord's

Star Australian batter Steve Smith resumed normal service as he brought up his 32nd Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Smith had missed out in both innings in the first Test at Edgbaston and seemed to be disappointed about it. However, he has once again proven why he is arguably the greatest Test batter in modern-day cricket.

James Anderson did his best to keep Steve Smith stuck on 99, but the great batter couldn't be stopped for long as he played an incredible cover drive to get to his hundred in stunning fashion. Smtih soaked in the applause and there seemed to be a sense of relief in his celebration. Here's a video of the moment:

Steve Smith's ton ensured Australia got past 400-run mark

Steve Smith was finally dismissed for 110 when Ben Duckett completed a fine catch off Josh Tongue's bowling. However, he has ensured that Australia end up with a mammoth first-innings score after being asked to bat first under difficult conditions.

England started Day 2 well with the wickets of Alex Carey and Mithcell Starc in the first hour of play. But Smith seemed to be batting on a different track altogether as he got to his Test hundred and pushed Australia closer to 400.

The former captain would probably be disappointed after the dismissal, but that's the standard that he has set for himself with some ridiculously consistent performances in Tests over the years.

Smith did receive a bit of flak from the crowd at Edgbaston, but the way he got a standing ovation after his hundred showed how capable he is of delivering under pressure. Australia will look to add as much as they can with captain Pat Cummins still at the crease and may have a crack at England just before Lunch.

