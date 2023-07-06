[Watch] Steve Smith falls cheaply at the stroke of lunch on Day 1 in his 100th Test match 

Australian batter Steve Smith was denied a big score in his historic 100th Test match as he was dismissed just before lunch on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday (July 6). The Aussie looked to be in good nick, batting on 22 before being caught behind off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

The delivery from Broad nipped back in sharply to catch the inside edge of Smith's bat and carried through to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow for a comfortable catch. The 34-year-old was in utter disbelief and instantly reviewed the decision, only to find a spike on the ultra edge as the ball passed the bat.

You can watch Smith's dismissal in his milestone Test below:

The dismissal meant that Smith must wait for the second innings to join ten other cricketers who have recorded centuries in their 100th Test. Smith's teammate David Warner was among those that achieved the rare feat of scoring a ton in his 100th Test late last year against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Steve Smith's Fab-Four rival Joe Root was another player who managed to score a century in his milestone Test, scoring a magnificent 218 against India in Chennai in 2021.

Despite the rare failure on Thursday, the New South Wales batter has been in irresistible form, scoring centuries in two of his last three Tests. Smith was the Player of the Match for his brilliant 110 in the first innings of the second Test that helped Australia take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes.

England dominate first session on Day 1 of the Third Test

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner cheaply again in Tests.

Faced with a must-win situation, England opened the third Test at Headingley on the money, picking up four crucial Australian wickets in the first session.

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad set the tone by dismissing David Warner for the 16th time in Tests on the fifth ball of the innings. Mark Wood, finally back the team, then bowled a fiery first spell, including the fastest-ever over at Headingley in his first six deliveries, with speeds above 90 MPH.

His relentless bowling finally paid off when he dismissed in-form opener Usman Khawaja with a nearly unplayable thunderbolt at 95 mph that sent the leg stump cartwheeling.

The other inclusion for the third Test, Chris Woakes, followed Wood up with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 21 to reduce Australia to 61/3. Finally, a ruthless England put an exclamation point to the session, with Stuart Broad dislodging Steve Smith in the penultimate over before lunch.

Australia ended a torturous first session at 91/4 in 26 overs, with Travis Head and the incoming Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

