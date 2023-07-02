[Watch] Steve Smith fluffs dolly from a belligerent Ben Stokes on Day 5 of the Second Ashes Test

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith put down a dolly when Ben Stokes was batting on 114 off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood on a rivetting Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on July 2.

The hosts began the day needing an improbable 257 runs with six wickets in hand and lost the wickets of Ben Duckett and Jonny Bairstow immediately after drinks in the first session. Just as it appeared that the Aussies would steamroll to victory, the England skipper went on a rampage before lunch.

Stokes reached his 13th Test century with a hattrick of sixes and led England to 243-6 at the end of the first session of play.

With memories of Headingley 2019 resurfacing, Hazlewood created a chance to dismiss the destructive southpaw with a lethal short delivery. Stokes mistimed the pull behind square where Smith, running in from the deep backward square leg region, spilled a sitter, much to the delight of the home fans.

Before his century in the ongoing game, Stokes had scored only two centuries in 26 Tests since 2021 and none this year.

Despite his lack of runs, the 32-year-old has been instrumental in England's resurgence in Test cricket since taking over as full-time captain.

Along with head coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes has led England to 11 wins in their last 14 Tests, adopting an aggressive style of batting to Test cricket which has reaped great rewards for them in the white-ball formats.

Ben Stokes looks to pull off a repeat of Headingley 2019

Ben Stokes' heroics helped England level the 2019 Ashes.

The third Test of the 2019 Ashes series at Headingley witnessed one of the best Test knocks ever played when Ben Stokes smashed a sensational unbeaten 135 to lead England to a one-wicket victory.

Stokes was left to wage a lone battle with the tail in a run-chase of 359. Undeterred, he added an unbroken 76-run stand with number 11 Jack Leach to pull off the miraculous win to even the series at one apiece.

Four years later, Stokes has an identical task of chasing 371 to draw level in the best-of-five series. England lost all their recognized batters with just 193 on the board, but the tall all-rounder has gone berserk in a century partnership for the seventh wicket with veteran Stuart Broad.

As things stand, England are 298-6, requiring a further 73 runs to pull off a famous win at the Mecca of Cricket. Batting on an incredible 153 off 208 deliveries, Stokes stands between Australia and victory as we head toward another thrilling finish, similar to the first Test at Edgbaston.

