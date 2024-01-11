[Watch] Steve Smith stuns Novak Djokovic with his return of serve in charity match ahead of 2024 Australian Open

Sporting icons Novak Djokovic and Steve Smith played some tennis at a fun charity event at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 11.

Following other charity tennis matches featuring some of the top men's and women's players, the tennis and cricket icons decided to thrill fans.

Djokovic produced a body serve to which Smith moved swiftly and made the perfect forehand return. Fans at the arena were stunned, with the tennis star bowing and applauding the Australian cricketer.

Here is a video of the point between the duo:

Novak Djokovic's exploits in tennis are well-known, with the legendary player gunning for a 25th Grand Slam in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, January 15.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is coming off a terrific 2023 season, winning the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup. The 34-year-old recently made headlines for wanting to open the batting in Tests after David Warner's retirement. He was granted his wish when the Head of Selectors confirmed the same for the upcoming West Indies series.

Smith will also captain the ODI side in the series following the two Tests against the West Indies with regular skipper Pat Cummins rested. The first Test against the West Indies begins at Adelaide on January 17.

Novak Djokovic plays a few shots with a cricket bat

The Serb was not done with the fun during the charity event as he switched to showcase his cricketing skills. After missing a slower delivery that he tried to smash into the crowd, the 36-year-old picked up a tennis racquet and hid it behind his back.

As the bowler was about to deliver the delivery, Djokovic picked up the racquet instead of the bat and smashed the ball into the stands.

Here is a video of the same:

Djokovic will also be going for an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title and his 99th overall title. The Serbian last suffered a defeat at the tournament in 2018. He won the Australian Open in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023 and did not participate in the competition in 2022.

Earlier in the day, the tournament released the men's and women's draws and Djokovic will begin his Australian Open campaign against a qualifier. He could take on his long-time rival Andy Murray in the third round.

The top-seeded player is coming off an incredible 2023 season, winning three out of the four grand slams and losing in a five-set thriller at Wimbledon.

