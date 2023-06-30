[Watch] Steve Smith takes a stunner to dismiss Joe Root in 2nd Test of Ashes 2023 series

Steve Smith again displayed his terrific catching prowess to dismiss Joe Root in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's. Root mistimed a pull off a short delivery bowled by Mitchell Starc, and Smith executed a fine dive to grab the catch.

It all happened in the 46th over, when the Aussie pacer banged it short enough to bring the England batter in an awkward position. Starc managed to induce a top edge of Root's willow and flew towards the square-leg region.

Steve Smith came in running for a catch and timed his dive to perfection to complete a stunning catch and sent Root packing for 10.

You can watch the dismissal from 12:47 in the following video:

Some fans felt that Smith did not take the catch cleanly. The third umpire rechecked it, and the slow-motion replays showed that the Australian vice-captain had his fingers underneath the ball.

Joe Root got a reprieve earlier in the 1st innings

Cameron Green picked up Joe Root's wicket when the England batter was on 1. Root gloved a short delivery from Green down the leg-side to wicket-keeper Alex Carey, but Green had overstepped, resulting in Root getting a lifeline.

However, the England batter could not make the most out of it. He added only nine more runs before Mitchell Starc picked up his wicket in the 46th over.

Joe Root was the fourth English batter to lose his wicket on the second day of the Lord's Test match. England have ended the day at 278/4 after 61 overs. They still trail by 138 runs in the first innings. A well-set Harry Brook (45) is batting in the middle along with captain Ben Stokes (17).

