[Watch] Steve Smith throws away his wicket cheaply to give Moeen Ali his 200th Test scalp in 3rd Ashes Test

Australian stalwart Steve Smith endured twin failures in the third Test at Headingley after his Player of the Match performance in Lord's last week.

Smith got to a good start in the first innings on Thursday, July 6, scoring 22 runs off 31 balls. However, he could not convert it into a big knock as he departed after edging Stuart Broad's delivery to the wicket-keeper.

He could not improve his performance in the second innings, as he got out cheaply for just two runs in the final session of Day 2. Smith tried to flick Moeen Ali's delivery but unfortunately hit it in the air straight into Ben Duckett's hands at mid-wicket.

You can watch Steve Smith's dismissal in the below video:

Jonny Bairstow seemingly gave a send-off to Smith after his dismissal. The frustrated Australian batter turned back and gave a reply to the English gloves man before striding off the park.

Moeen Ali picks prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith after Tea on Day 2 to give England an edge

Ben Stokes (80) once again played a magnificent knock under pressure and helped England recover after their batting order collapsed in the first session of Day 2.

After resuming the day with an overnight score of 68/3, England lost the wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow inside the first hour. Moeen Ali (21) and Stokes arrested the flow of wickets for a while with a mini partnership. The Australian bowlers employed a short ball ploy soon after and dismissed Ali and Chris Woakes.

Stokes and Mark Wood's counterattack in the second session helped England to 237 in the end.

Stuart Broad then dismissed David Warner for the 17th time in Tests to give England a good start. Usman Khawaja (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (33) tried to stabilize things for the visitors by playing watchfully. Just as things started to look bleak for England, Ali sent Labuschagne and Steve Smith back to the pavilion to lift his team's spirits.

Poll : 0 votes