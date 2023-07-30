[Watch] Stuart Broad gets a guard of honor from Australia before his retirement to resume Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test 

England pacer Stuart Broad, who is set to retire from the sport at the end of the fifth Ashes Test, received a guard of honor from the Australian team to resume Day 4 on Sunday, July 30. The response came when he walked out to bat with James Anderson to resume their overnight score of 389/9.

In a video shared on social media, Australian players and batting partner Anderson were seen clapping to pay him tributes for his legendary career. Watch the video below:

England were eventually bundled out for 395 as Anderson was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy in the second over of the Day. Broad, though, treated the fans as he smashed a six off Mitchell Starc at deep mid-wicket before walking off unbeaten.

For the uninitiated, Broad dropped his retirement bombshell at stumps on Day 3. He told Sky Sports:

"I’ve always wanted to finish it on top. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in the Ashes."

The 37-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker for England, only after Anderson. Overall, he is the fifth on the list of most wicket-takers in Tests.

The left-handed batter was also a handy lower-order batter with over 3600 runs, including a ton and 13 half-centuries.

Stuart Broad in spotlight as England aim to level Ashes 2-2

A clinical batting performance helped England post a 383-run target against Australia on Day 4. Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 91 off 106 balls, while Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley chipped in with 78 (103) and 73 (76), respectively.

Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy bagged four wickets apiece for Australia, while captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood scalped one each.

Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 295, gaining a 12-run first-innings lead. Steve Smith top scored 71 off 123. Chris Woakes emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, finishing with figures of 3/61, while Broad, Root, and Mark Wood scalped two wickets apiece.

Batting first, the hosts scored 283 in 54.4 overs, courtesy of Harry Brook’s 85 off 91. For Australia, Starc picked up four wickets, while Hazlewood and Murphy settled for one apiece.

