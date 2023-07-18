England pacer Stuart Broad was struck on his face inadvertently while playing football with his teammates ahead of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester, starting Wednesday, July 19. The self-destructive moment had the English players burst into laughter as the veteran bowler kicked the ball straight onto his face.

The video had several humorous reactions on social media, with many stating that the 37-year may be ruled out of the fourth Test, much to the delight of his bunny David Warner. Others felt there could be potential rain in Manchester by looking at the overhead conditions in the clip.

Here is a video of the hilarious goof-up by Broad:

It is no secret that Broad has had Warner's number for a few years now in Test cricket, and the trend has continued in the ongoing Ashes series. After being dismissed by the pacer in the first innings of the series, Warner seemed to have figured out a way to survive the threat of Broad in the next three innings.

Unfortunately for the southpaw, his demons resurfaced again as he was dismissed by Broad in both innings of the third Test at Headingley.

The 37-year-old has dismissed Warner an incredible 17 times in Test cricket and has been a huge talking point heading into the pivotal fourth Test.

"I’ve always found it difficult bowling to Davey" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad continues to torment David Warner in Tests.

Stuart Broad surprisingly stated his difficulties bowling to David Warner despite his massive success rate against the dashing opener in red-ball cricket.

Warner has averaged under 25 against Broad in a decade of battle since the pair faced each other for the first time in the 2013 Ashes series. In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad said:

"A video was doing the rounds on social media last week showing all 17 of my Test dismissals of David Warner, including the two at Headingley. It explained the journey, because the early ones are all from over the wicket, and the later ones from round the wicket. The truth is I’ve always found it difficult bowling to Davey, and I still do."

The modern great credited former England bowling coach Ottis Gibson for his success against Australian left-handers. He added:

"He used to sit back against me and hit me through the off side, and before the 2015 Ashes our bowling coach Ottis Gibson pointed out that my average was much higher against left-handers. The Aussie team that season was full of lefties, and Ottis said I’d be out of the team if I didn’t find a way to bowl to them."

Stuart Broad is the fifth all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 598 wickets in 165 matches. He will look to join teammate James Anderson as the only two pacers to breach the remarkable 600-wicket mark.