[Watch] Stuart Broad reacts to Ashes 2013 video of him refusing to walk after edging a ball to slip 

England pacer Stuart Broad shocked the cricket universe by announcing his retirement after Stumps on Day 3 of the 5th Ashes 2023 Test at the Kennington Oval in London. He remained unbeaten at the crease along with James Anderson, with England on 389/9 at that juncture.

Broad then declared that the ongoing Test was his last and would hang up his boots following this. Moments later, the Sky Sports crew at the venue showed him an interesting video during his interview.

It was footage of Broad refusing to walk even after edging a ball into the hands of a slip fielder during the 2013 Ashes. Former English cricketers like Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain were present alongside him at that moment.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

"I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket" - Stuart Broad

Speaking with Sky Sports at the end of the third day's play at the Oval, Stuart Broad announced his retirement and explained the rationale behind the timing of his decision.

The veteran pacer opened up that he wanted to his last moments of international career to be in Ashes, which has a special place in his heart. The 37-year-old said:

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."

He revealed that he has been contemplating retirement for a couple of weeks now. Broad continued:

"I decided at 8.30pm last night. I have been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me. I have loved the battles that have come my way and the team's way. I have a love affair with Ashes cricket. I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket. I told Stokesy last night and the changing room this morning. It just felt like the right time."