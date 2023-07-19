England pacer Stuart Broad drew the first blood for the hosts with the wicket of Australian opener Usman Khawaja in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first as local boy James Anderson returned to the team after being rested at Headingley.

David Warner started the game with a brisk shot for a boundary off Broad's bowling. The England pacer, bowling his third over, trapped Khawaja in front of the stumps.

Broad bowled outside the off-stump line as the ball angled in to beat Khawaja and hit him on the front pad. The Australian batter challenged the decision through DRS but walked away after the ball tracking showed three reds.

Watch the video of the wicket here:-

With the dismissal of Khawaja, Broad is just one scalp shy from joining an elite club of players to pick 600 Test wickets.

Stuart Broad's performance in Ashes 2023

Stuart Broad became the only fast bowler to feature in England's playing XI for all four Tests after Ollie Robinson was dropped ahead of the fourth Test.

The veteran pacer has claimed 17 wickets, including Khawaja's wicket in the ongoing Test, at an average of 24.41. He took three wickets in each innings of the Ashes opener in Birmingham.

He registered 4/65 in the second innings at Lord's as Australia were bowled out for 279. Broad picked five wickets in the third Test, including the twin dismissals of David Warner. The Nottinghamshire speedster has now got the better of the Australian opener 17 times in Test cricket.

Broad was involved in a 108-run stand with his captain Ben Stokes in England's fightback in the 371-run steep chase. The left-handed lower-order batter has scored 56 runs in five innings in the series so far.