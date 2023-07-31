[Watch] Stuart Broad gets a fairytale farewell as he picks a wicket off his last ball in international cricket to win the 5th Ashes 2023 Test 

English pacer Stuart Broad bid adieu to international cricket in a memorable way after picking up a wicket off the final delivery of his career in a winning cause on Monday (July 31). He dismissed Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey in the final session of Day 5 of the fifth Test to help England win the match by 49 runs at the Kennington Oval in London.

In his final innings, Stuart Broad toiled hard and returned the figures of 20.4 - 4 - 62 - 2. Both the wickets came in his final spell as he went wicketless in the morning session.

Broad used all his experience in the final spell and managed to scalp the last two wickets of Australia's innings. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali set things up for him by dismantling the opposition's middle order with terrific spells post the Tea break.

The 37-year-old's final ball was a scrambled seam out-swinger, which kissed the edge of Carey's bat and landed safely in Bairstow's gloves, giving the iconic pacer his 604th Test wicket.

You can watch Stuart Broad's final delivery and England's winning moment of the 5th Test in the video below:

"I don't have many regrets with cricket"- Stuart Broad after England won the 5th Ashes 2023 Test

After the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test, Stuart Broad stated that he does not have any regrets about the series. The Ashes 2023 ended in a draw, but Australia have retained the Urn as they won the previous series at home. Reflecting on the series, Broad said:

"I don't have many regrets with cricket but I would have probably taken the new ball at Edgbaston when Pat and Lyon won them the game. We were bowling bouncers with the old ball but when we took the new ball, it was coming on a lot better. If we could turn back the clock, I would have stuck with the old ball. It's alright though. When you lose to Australia, you know you've done all you can."

On his farewell, he added:

"It's really cool. I could spot a few headbands all around. It ended up being a superstition. We used it during Covid and once I took it off, I didn't take too many wickets. So, I wore it again and its nice to see it become a thing."