[Watch] Stuart Broad strikes gold with Steve Smith's wicket late on Day 4; puts England on top

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has given his team a great chance of winning the ongoing Ashes Test in Edgbaston by picking up the big wicket of Steve Smith for just six runs before the end of play on Day 4.

The No. 2 ranked Test batter once again looked in good touch, and the hosts needed to get him out as he could have hurt them had he stayed unbeaten overnight. It took a special delivery from Broad to deliver a special batter of Smith's quality.

Stuart Broad dangled the carrot at Steve Smith by bowling a fuller delivery, which seemed to be right in the slot for the batter to smash through the covers. Smith obliged and went for the big, booming cover drive, but without getting to the pitch of the ball.

The batter felt from Broad's seam position that the ball would be a proper inswinger. However, it pitched and just straightened enough to take Smith's outside edge, and Jonny Bairstow completed an easy catch. Broad and other England players were ecstatic, and rightly so, as they had got the big fish.

The delivery seemed to be pretty similar to the one that dismissed Marnus Labuschagne. Here's a video of both the big wickets taken by Broad:

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk massive wickets of Marnus Labuschagne & Steve Smith towards the end of Day .



Who has the upper hand in this match?



#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever Stuart Broad picks up themassive wickets of Marnus Labuschagne & Steve Smith towards the end of DayWho has the upper hand in this match? Stuart Broad picks up the ✌️ massive wickets of Marnus Labuschagne & Steve Smith towards the end of Day 4️⃣.Who has the upper hand in this match?#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever https://t.co/tpWnv06JWX

Wickets of Steve Smith & Labuschagne have given England control of first Test

It has been an incredible first Test so far, with the pendulum swinging towards both teams as time has passed.

But Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were arguably Australia's biggest hopes for chasing down the target of 281; their wickets mean that the visitors will need other batters to step up.

Usman Khawaja is still batting overnight, and the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey are more than handy with the bat.

However, run-scoring will probably not be easy once the ball gets old. While England do have the advantage at Stumps on Day 4, a good partnership from Australia can put the cat among the pigeons.

Poll : 0 votes