[Watch] Sunil Gavaskar cuts a cake on 10,000 Test runs anniversary on Day 1 of IND vs ENG Dharamshala game

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar celebrated the 37th anniversary of his 10,000 runs in Test cricket on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday (March 7).

For the unversed, Gavaskar was the first-ever batter to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The right-handed batter had achieved the landmark while playing against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on the same day in 1987.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the legendary batsman can be seen cutting a cake in the commentary box to celebrate the special occasion. Watch the clip below:

Since 1987, 13 players have achieved the landmark in Tests, including two Indians – Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Rahul Dravid (13,288). The others are Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Alastair Cook (12,472), Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Brian Lara (11,953), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867), Mahela Jayawardena (11,814), Joe Root (11,639*), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927) and Younis Khan (10,099).

“Special day for Indian cricket not just for me or Ashwin” – Sunil Gavaskar expresses his gratitude to BCCI for felicitating him

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his gratitude to the BCCI for felicitating him with a cake on the special occasion. The 74-year-old was equally delighted as the day coincided with Ravichandran Ashwin’s 100th Test. The cricketer-turned-commentator labeled it a special day for Indian cricket.

Gavaskar said:

“This is terrific! I want to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for remembering this day. It’s a memorable day indeed for me getting to the 10,000 mark on the 7th of March."

He continued:

"Also, when I came into the commentary box today, Mohandas Menon, our stats guy, told me this was also the day when I got my first half-century in Test cricket. So, terrific from the BCCI to remember this and to felicitate me with this wonderful cake, lovely, tasty cake as well.”

He added:

“Also, on the day that Ravichandran Ashwin plays his 100th Test match. So, it’s a really special day for Indian cricket not just for me or Ashwin. I hope that we end this Test match with another win. Thank you, BCCI, and all for your support.”

Gavaskar represented India in 125 Tests, scoring 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12, hitting 34 centuries. As a skipper, he led India to nine wins in 47 Tests (eight losses and 30 draws).

