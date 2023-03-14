[Watch] Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik groove to the viral tune of ‘Tum Tum’

Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik recently grooved to the viral tune of the Tamil song "Tum Tum". The two cricketer-turned-commentators could be seen playing shots, dancing in a unique way following the conclusion of the four-Test series against Australia.

Sharing a post on Tuesday, March 14, Gavaskar wrote:

“Opener & Finisher.”

Earlier on Monday, March 13, Gavaskar could be seen dancing to the tune of “Naatu Naatu” which won an Oscar for “Original song” at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

The Telugu song was composed by MM Keeravani, lyricist – Chandrabose, sung by Rahul Silpigunj and Kaala Bhairava featuring lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

On the work front, the former India captain will commentate during the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts in Mumbai on March 17.

Meanwhile, Karthik might join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a pre-season camp. The franchise retained him for Rs 5.5 crore for IPL 2023. He scored 330 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 183.33 last season as RCB reached the playoffs.

Team India win Border-Gavaskar Trophy, qualify for ICC WTC final

Team India once again won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 2-1 as the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. It was India’s fourth straight win in the tournament and fifth consecutive series win against the Aussies at home.

India won the first two Tests by an inning and 132 runs (Nagpur) and six wickets (Delhi), respectively. Meanwhile, Australia won the third Test by nine wickets in Indore to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

With Team India’s 2-1 win against Australia and Sri Lanka’s two-wicket loss to New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and Co. qualified for their second WTC final.

After losing the inaugural WTC final to the Blackcaps, India will look to put their best foot forward in their attempt to win an ICC title after almost 10 years. Team India last won an ICC title in 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy in England.

The WTC summit clash will be held between India and Australia at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Poll : 0 votes