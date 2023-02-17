[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar felicitates Cheteshwar Pujara on his landmark 100th appearance during 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar felicitated Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined the 100-Test club during the ongoing India-Australia contest on Friday, February 17.

Since making his Test debut against Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru, Pujara has been an integral part of the Indian red-ball side. He has been involved in several memorable victories both home and away, including two Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumphs against Australia Down Under.

Gavaskar presented a special cap to Pujara ahead of the Test match and delivered a rousing speech. Praising the Saurashtra cricketer, the former Indian skipper thanked the gritty batter for "putting his body on the line" for the side.

“When we are playing as kids growing up, whether we are playing at home, down the streets and maidans, we all dream of playing for India," he said. "It's an unbelievable feeling and you want to do that over and over again.

"You need a lot of hard work, determination, self-belief to lift yourself up from lean periods, and then stay focussed on getting the job done. When you go out to bat, it's as if you're taking the India flag with you. You've put your body on the line for India."

Pujara has been a warrior in a true sense, putting himself in between bowlers and his wicket. He has scored 7021 runs at an average of 44.15, including 19 tons and 34 half-centuries, with a best score of an unbeaten 206.

"You've been a role model" - Sunil Gavaskar on Cheteshwar Pujara

Gavaskar hopes that Pujara becomes the first Indian to score a century in his 100th Test and lay the platform for another Indian victory against Australia.

“You've taken the blows, you got up, and you made bowlers earn your wicket," he added. "Every sngle run you scored is a big plus for India. You've been a role model for what hard work, self-belief, and dreams can do. Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi."

Pujara, who scored only seven runs in the first Test, will look to score a big hundred and make his 100th appearance memorable.

