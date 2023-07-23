[Watch] 'Superstar' Riyan Parag strikes twice in 2 balls to reduce Pakistan 'A' from 183/2 to 183/4 in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final

Riyan Parag helped India 'A' bounce back in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023 against Pakistan 'A' by taking two wickets in two balls.

The spin bowler accounted for the wickets of Omair Bin Yousuf and Qasim Akram on the first two balls of the 28th over, reducing Pakistan 'A' from 183/2 to 183/4.

Pakistan 'A' got off to a flier after India 'A' captain Yash Dhull asked them to bat first at the P Sara Oval. Pakistani openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan completed half-centuries and added 121 runs for the first wicket in 17.2 overs. While Ayub lost his wicket to Manav Suthar in the 18th over, Farhan was run out on 65 in the 22nd over.

New batters Omair bin Yousuf and Tayyab Tahir tried to rebuild the Pakistan 'A' innings. They added 37 runs in 35 balls before Riyan Parag came in to bowl the 28th over.Parag took a brilliant return catch to send Omair bin Yousuf back to the pavillion.

Qasim Akram came out to bat at number five for Pakistan 'A'. The right-handed batter tried for a big shot in the mid-wicket on the first ball itself, but ended up handing a catch to Harshit Rana in the deep.

"Riyan Parag: The Superstar. India back in the game," FanCode wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of the two wickets.

Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers for India 'A' in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023

Tayyab Tahir held one end and scored a quickfire century to help Pakistan 'A' finish with 352/8 in 50 overs. It was a forgettable outing for a majority of the Indian bowlers at the P Sara Oval.

All-rounder Parag was the best bowler for the Boys in Blue. He bowled four overs, conceded 24 runs and picked up two wickets.