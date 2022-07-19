[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav hilariously lip-syncs to Nana Patekar’s dialogue in video with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen having some fun with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in a video shared on his Instagram handle. In the clip, Suryakumar lip-syncs to a famous Nana Patekar dialog from the movie "Welcome" as Kishan and Gill (hanging on Kishan’s shoulders) watch on.

The 31-year-old Mumbai batter had an impressive tour of England. He scored 39 off 19 in the first T20I in Southampton before smashing his maiden T20I hundred (117 off 55) in the third match of the series in Nottingham, albeit in a losing cause.

On Tuesday (July 19), Suryakumar shared a funny clip on his Instagram handle and impressed everyone with his lip-syncing skills. He shared the video with the caption, “CONTROL UDAY”, which is another famous dialog of Patekar from the same movie.

The batter’s IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), replied to the video and commented:

“Control दादा, control 😂.”

Suryakumar Yadav has credited Rohit Sharma for his growth as a cricketer

During the tour of England, Suryakumar opened up about his rise in stature as a cricketer in recent years and credited skipper Rohit Sharma for his growth. Suryakumar has also played under Rohit's captaincy in the IPL for Mumbai Indians (MI).

At a press conference in England, Suryakumar praised Rohit, saying:

"He's been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket. Coming into IPL in 2018-19 we used to talk a lot about my game, how I can improve, handle pressure situations and move forward and take the game ahead.

"We have had a lot of chat about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever he's leading. I have learnt a lot form him. I'm really happy he has shown a lot of confidence in me.”

The right-handed batter added:

"I still remember during 2021 IPL second leg, I was not going through a good patch and he was the one who had a lot of chat with me (and supported me). The way things are going, I would like to pay back that confidence by scoring runs and winning the game for the team.”

So far, Suryakumar has featured in 10 ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 310 and 537 runs, respectively.

