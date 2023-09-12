[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav pulls off a stunner to break key partnership in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a sensational catch at a crucial juncture of the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.

While Dunith Wellalage was going great guns at one end, Maheesh Theekshana gave him good company as the duo added nine runs in 19 deliveries for the eighth wicket. With the Lankans needing another 43 runs to pull off the upset win, Team India turned to their talismanic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

Pandya bowled his customary length delivery on the stumps that Theekshana flicked in the air, and Suryakumar Yadav, in as the substitute fielder, sprinted from mid-on to his right and put in a full-stretch dive to pluck a magnificent grab. The decision was referred upstairs, but the fielder had his fingers clearly underneath the ball.

Here is a video of Suryakumar's acrobatic effort that proved to be a game-changing moment:

The catch by Suryakumar proved fatal for the home side as they lost their final two wickets in the first three balls of the next over to Kuldeep Yadav.

India won their second consecutive game of the Super Fours by 41 runs in a low-scoring thriller. The Men in Blue also maintained their pole position on the points table, with four points from two games.

Team India qualify for the Asia Cup final with the victory over Sri Lanka

An inspired bowling performance sparked India's 41-run victory over the hosts.

Following their thumping 228-run victory over Pakistan, Team India faced a stauncher challenge against Sri Lanka in the second game of the Super Fours.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rohit Sharma's Men, led by the skipper himself, were off to a rousing start at 80/0 in 11 overs. However, with the Colombo pitch playing tricks with the older ball, the Lankan spinners took centerstage to decimate the Indian batting lineup.

Dunith Wellalage was the wrecker in chief with figures of 5/40 in his 10 overs, including the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. The left-arm spinner was supported by part-timer Charith Asalanka, who rolled his arm over for four wickets in nine overs.

This meant the Lankans were left to chase a modest 214 for their second win of the Super Fours and a rare ODI win against India. However, a spirited bowling performance by all the Indian bowlers ensured to keep a lid on the Sri Lankan batters throughout the run chase.

Kuldeep Yadav followed up his five-wicket haul against Pakistan a day back with figures of 4/43. He was well supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, each bagging two wickets in their respective spells.

India emerged victorious by 41 runs and booked their ticket to the grand finale on Sunday, September 17. The result also meant that their final Super Four game against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15, would be a dead rubber, with the Tigers officially eliminated from final qualification.

Also, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash on the day before will be the virtual semi-final to determine India's opponent in the summit clash.