[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav smashes 4 consecutive sixes against MI teammate Cameron Green in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed four consecutive sixes in the first innings of the second ODI against Australia on Sunday (September 24) in Indore.

After being asked to bat first, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the fourth over with only 16 on the scoreboard. Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) then laid down a solid platform for the middle order with a sensational 200-run partnership. After their dismissal, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav took the onus on themselves to provide the finishing touches.

Suryakumar Yadav started cautiously, as he could only score four runs in his first nine balls. He then unleashed his furious self and smashed four consecutive sixes in the 44th over against Cameron Green to get himself going. Everyone watching the game felt that he was about to go on and hit two more to make it six in six. However, Surya could only take a single on the fifth ball.

Suryakumar Yadav (72* in 37 balls) hit his second consecutive half-century in the series and powered India to 399/5 in the end. His scintillating knock comprised six sixes and as many fours.

"Then Jadeja can bat at No. 5"- Gautam Gambhir on how team management can accommodate Suryakumar Yadav as a finisher during World Cup

In a recent discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir opined that Suryakumar should be accommodated at number six or seven in the batting order if selected in the playing XI. He felt that the team management should look to move Jadeja to the number five position to make a place for Surya down the order in that case.

“If Suryakumar Yadav is in your first playing XI, then I would want him to bat at 6-7, but the big question will then be who will bat at No. 5. Then Jadeja can bat at No. 5, Hardik at 6 and Suryakumar as finisher where he can bat in the final 15-20 overs.

He added:

"But it will be a huge gamble deciding whether you want Jadeja at No. 5 and Suryakumar, in the form that he is in ODI cricket, at No. 7. This would put a lot of responsibility on the top four."

