[WATCH] Team India batter Shreyas Iyer bids farewell to 2022 by sharing his favorite memories from the past year

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer bid farewell to 2022 by reminiscing about his memorable moments in the year off and on the field. Mumbaikar had a magnificent year with the bat for Team India in 2022, as he ended up as the leading run-scorer for the side across all three formats.

In five Test matches this year, Iyer has scored 422 runs at an average of 60.28 and played a couple of crucial match-winning knocks. He accumulated 724 runs from 17 ODI games at an average of 55.69 while scoring 463 runs in 17 T20Is.

After an incredible year, Shreyas Iyer took to his official Instagram handle to reflect on his wonderful memories of 2022 and gave his fans a glimpse by sharing a reel. He captioned it:

2022 - A year full of memories, fun & laughter! 🫶

You can watch the video below:

"He has confirmed his spot in ODIs and Tests"- Mohammad Kaif on Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif recently opined that Shreyas Iyer has managed to cement his position in both Test and ODI playing XIs of Team India after his consistent performances.

Kaif also wants Iyer to feature in the T20I team in the upcoming series by highlighting his all-round batting ability to attack and defend according to the situation. During a discussion on Sony Sports, Mohammad Kaif hailed Iyer and said:

"He can play all three formats. He has confirmed his spot in ODIs and Tests. You will play T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before the Test matches, so you should try him out. He is a player who hits sixes and also knows how to defend."

Kaif added:

"He is not scoring hundreds but scoring continuously in every match. If I was the coach, I will say that I can bet on him for at least 60 runs. He didn't look troubled at all, even if you talk about the ODIs."

Do you agree with Kaif's assessment above? Sound off your opinions and suggestions in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes