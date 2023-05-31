[Watch] Team India captain Rohit Sharma begins batting practice for WTC 2023 final vs Australia

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has joined his teammates in England ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia, which is set to be played at the Oval from June 8.

Sharma has commenced his training ahead of the all-important fixture. The opening batter was recently spotted sweating it out in the nets. He faced a few throwdowns with the red ball, gearing up for the longer format after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The ICC shared a video on their social media handles, giving fans a glimpse of Sharma's practice session.

Several Team India stars flew to England after the culmination of the league stage of IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma boarded the flight following his team Mumbai Indians' (MI) heartbreaking 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

Rohit Sharma's form in IPL 2023 concerned many fans

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was under the scanner following a string of underwhelming performances with the bat in IPL 2023. The star batter finished with 332 runs from 16 games at an average of 20.75.

The senior batter was subjected to a lot of criticism throughout the season for his struggles with the bat. He will look to make amends by coming up with an impactful knock in the crucial WTC 2023 final against Australia.

Sharma's last red-ball assignment was India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home against Australia earlier this year. He started off the four-match series with a spectacular 120-run knock in the opening Test.

However, he failed to cross the 50-run mark even once in the remaining matches. The Indian captain finished with 242 runs across six innings. The hosts retained the trophy, clinching a 2-1 series win.

It is worth mentioning that Sharma has an impressive record in England. He has mustered 466 runs from six Tests, including one century and two fifties. He averages 42.36 in those conditions.

