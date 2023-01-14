[WATCH] Team India cricketers visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka 

Team India cricketers visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of their third ODI against Sri Lanka, which will be played on Sunday, January 15.

The Indian cricket team arrived in Kerala on Friday, January 13, for the final match of the series, which will be a dead rubber. The Men in Blue won the first ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs and the second one at Eden Gardens in Kolkata by four wickets.

On Saturday, January 14, pictures of Team India members visiting the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of the final ODI went viral on social media platforms.

The Instagram handle of the temple shared an image of all-rounder Axar Patel and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a dhoti (the dress code for men visiting the temple).

A video of the Indian cricketers at the famous temple has also gone viral on social media platforms.

In another image, members of the Indian cricket team can be seen posing for a group photo, along with some temple authorities.

“There are a lot of areas we are still working on” - Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour

Although Team India have won the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a game in hand, batting coach Vikram Rathour asserted that they have a lot to play for in Thiruvananthapuram, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil in mind.

Asked about the team’s plans for the dead rubber, Rathour said at a press conference:

“(Team changes) We really haven’t had any discussion in this regard. We have won the series, but there are still a lot of areas where we would like to get better. This being a World Cup year, there are a lot of areas we are still working on. This is again one more opportunity to do that against a decent team. We look forward to do that tomorrow as well.”

On being probed if playing 20 games in the build-up to the World Cup is enough for India with regard to preparations, the batting coach asserted:

“20 games are enough if we can shortlist the players; the core that we are focusing on. As a team management, we do understand the players we are looking to focus on. If we have that clarity, 20 games are more than enough.”

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

