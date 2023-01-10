[WATCH] Team India gear up for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

Team India are currently preparing for their first ODI at home this year and will officially begin their journey to the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka beginning on January 10 after having secured the T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Shami returned to the squad and were seen busy in the nets. The senior players missed the T20I series and are poised to play a crucial role in the 50-over format in the leadup to the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

Jasprit Bumrah was also set for a return following a lengthy injury layoff. However, his late inclusion has been reversed as the right-arm pacer felt some stiffness while bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and the (Board of Control for Cricket in India) BCCI does not want to rush him back, considering the pivotal fixtures on the horizon.

Rohit and Kohli found their groove as the team held a practice session under the lights on the eve of the first ODI. Youngster Shubman Gill, who has been confirmed to open the innings alongside the skipper, also featured in the nets while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were seen busy with the ball at the other end. Watch the clip released by the BCCI right here:

Ishan Kishan and Kohli were seen sharing a light moment while pacers Shami and Siraj were engrossed in earnest conversation with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

In a rare sight, wicketkeeper Kishan also had a go with his leg-spin during the session.

"It's fair we give Gill a chance to have a fair run" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma

One of the key takeaways from Rohit Sharma's pre-match press conference came in the form of Ishan Kishan's exclusion from the playing XI.

The dynamite opening batter scored a double hundred in his last ODI appearance but lost his slot to Shubman Gill, who has also been among the runs since his return to the side.

Commenting on the unfortunate selection dilemma between the two promising young opening batters, Team India skipper Rohit told reporters:

"Both openers have done really well, but looking at how both have gone through, it's fair we give Gill a chance to have a fair run, because he has got a lot of runs in the last few games. So has Ishan, I am not taking anything away from him. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double-hundred and I know what it takes to get a double-hundred; it's a great achievement."

India are scheduled to take on the Lankans in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 10.

