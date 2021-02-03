Watch: Team India goes all out in practice ahead of first Test against England

Team India have got into serious training mode with the first Test against England set to begin on February 5 in Chennai. The hosts will play two Tests in the southern city, followed by two more at the reconstructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team shared a video of the side engrossed in their practice session.

In a complete workout, the Indian players were seen fine-tuning all three aspects of their game. From captain Virat Kohli to comeback man Ishant Sharma, everyone looked keen to get in as much practice as they could.

The video was shared on Instagram with a peppy background music, and a caption which read:

“The hustle never stops. #TeamIndia getting match ready ahead of the first #INDvENG Test at Chepauk.”

Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had also posted videos of their respective practice sessions with the bat.

Team India began their outdoor training session on Tuesday

Team India kicked-off their outdoor training session on Tuesday in Chennai, with a special focus on team bonding and a number of fun activities.

In a video posted on BCCI’s Twitter account, the Indian players were seen enjoying themselves during the light-hearted activities, including a game of footvolley.

Advertisement

Having completed their mandatory quarantine period, both the teams were left with only three days to get themselves ready for the first Test.

The opening Test will mark the return of Virat Kohli as Team India captain. He was unavailable for the last three Tests in Australia, having taken paternity leave.

In Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane led India to an unbelievable 2-1 triumph Down Under, a victory which continues to create cricketing headlines even a fortnight after the series got over.

Team India enter the four-match Test series as favorites. However, they must take England lightly at their own peril. The Joe Root-led side is coming off a handsome 2-0 thrashing of Sri Lanka, with their skipper displaying prime batting form.